From the racetrack to the road: Lamborghini unveils the Huracan STO

Automobili Lamborghini this week unveiled the Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata)—a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 EVO.

With its V10 naturally-aspirated 640 horsepower (470 kW) engine producing 565Nm at 6,500rpm, the rear-wheel drive Huracán STO has a claimed acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 9 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. “The Huracán STO is the purest incarnation of the Squadra Corse heritage,” said Automobili Lamborghini chairman & CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

CTO Maurizio Reggiani added, “The STO delivers the excitement of a balanced, lightweight and aerodynamic super sports car, mirroring the driving feel and exhilaration of Super Trofeo, and set up for the track but created for the road.” The Huracán STO sports a new exterior design. Head of Design Mitja Borkert said, “Racing cars are always a strong inspiration for our design. The STO reflects the technology transfer from our successful Huracán race cars, displayed in every aesthetic detail.” Lamborghini says that an integrated ‘shark fin’ on the rear bonnet improves the dynamic abilities of the STO, particularly when cornering.

It uses carbon fibre in more than 75% of its exterior panels, and has a ‘dry weight’ of 1,339 kg (reduced by 43 kg compared to the already lightweight Huracán Performante). It gets magnesium rims, fitted with Bridgestone Potenza tyres, available in two versions: one road-focused, another track-oriented. Deliveries of the Huracán STO will start globally in early 2021, and its price will be announced that time.

