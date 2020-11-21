From the racetrack to the road: Lamborghini unveils the Huracan STO

“The Huracán STO is the purest incarnation of the Squadra Corse heritage,” said Automobili Lamborghini chairman & CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

By:November 21, 2020 11:00 AM

 

Automobili Lamborghini this week unveiled the Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata)—a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 EVO.
With its V10 naturally-aspirated 640 horsepower (470 kW) engine producing 565Nm at 6,500rpm, the rear-wheel drive Huracán STO has a claimed acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 9 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. “The Huracán STO is the purest incarnation of the Squadra Corse heritage,” said Automobili Lamborghini chairman & CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

CTO Maurizio Reggiani added, “The STO delivers the excitement of a balanced, lightweight and aerodynamic super sports car, mirroring the driving feel and exhilaration of Super Trofeo, and set up for the track but created for the road.” The Huracán STO sports a new exterior design. Head of Design Mitja Borkert said, “Racing cars are always a strong inspiration for our design. The STO reflects the technology transfer from our successful Huracán race cars, displayed in every aesthetic detail.” Lamborghini says that an integrated ‘shark fin’ on the rear bonnet improves the dynamic abilities of the STO, particularly when cornering.

It uses carbon fibre in more than 75% of its exterior panels, and has a ‘dry weight’ of 1,339 kg (reduced by 43 kg compared to the already lightweight Huracán Performante). It gets magnesium rims, fitted with Bridgestone Potenza  tyres, available in two versions: one road-focused, another track-oriented. Deliveries of the Huracán STO will start globally in early 2021, and its price will be announced that time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike