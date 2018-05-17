From racing Aeroplanes to towing trains, watch our top three favourite Tesla Stunts in video!



Tesla much like their CEO, Elon Musk, is a company that has continually pushed the boundaries of what we knew was possible and what was not. The core ethos is something that Elon Musk seems to share with Will Ferrell and Kanye West, “It's provocative, it gets the people going”. And it has worked, Tesla has almost single-handedly brought the world to focus on renewable sources of energy. But this world stage has not come easy, even today, the slightest hiccup from a Tesla factory, lines up a firing squad of journalists. From predicting doomsday for the company to name calling Elon Musk, the media has done it all. Luckily for Tesla, they have a feature list of insane achievements that far overshadow their controversies. Here are our top picks from Tesla’s most exciting publicity stunts, and there some pretty ground shaking ones, literally!

In its early days, the electric car was shunned for being “just too slow” for any sort of practical use, something that Tesla made their personal vendetta to disprove over the years. Slaying supercars left right and centre thanks to the internal drivers in the car allowing for a switch between usable power, to what Tesla calls ludicrous levels of power. So does that mean a Tesla Model S can outdo a jet-powered plane right about to take off? Well, watch the video below to see what happens.

PS: The Model S slays the Boeing 737

No real surface is perfect, but it did pull about 250,000 lbs of muck rail cars out of a tunnel pic.twitter.com/wlKbLwd0f7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2018

Okay, so that proves the Tesla is fast. But what’s deal with all this instant torque you ask? Well, In an Internal combustion Engines (referred to as ICE for the rest of this story) torque takes a bit of time to reach peak output, diesel engines quicker than petrols, however, in torque wars electric is where it's at. Earlier Tesla used a Model X to pull an 1113 tonne rail-line out of a boring company tunnel. And if 1113 tonnes is not enough. The latest in the line of videos to come out of Tesla has the Model X SUV pulling a 1200 tonne Boeing Dreamliner out of a hangar all the way to a runway. Watch this video because seeing is believing!