From purpose-built Bentleys to a Gold State Coach – Here’s King Charles III’s car collection

Ever wondered what cars are part of the Royal family? Here are the cars owned by King Charles III.

We already know that many celebrities, from movie stars to cricketers, are fond of expensive cars and motorcycles. But how about royalty? Especially British royalty? What kind of old classics would they have? Let’s take a quick look at King Charles III’s car collection, which is spread across some good old British classics to a chariot.

Let’s start the list with King Charles III’s official car, the Bentley State Limousine. The Royal family owns two identical cars, built for Elizabeth II, King Charles III’s mother. The two cars are part of the family’s official fleet and only two were made in 2002.

Bentley State Limousine | Credit: Autoblog

It’s difficult to put a price on such cars, however, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, a British company, recently tried to value the cars and according to them, each Bentley State Limousine is valued at £10,000,000 (Over Rs 101 crore).

Moving on to another unique transport in the family, the Gold State Coach. Not exactly a car, but close enough. Measuring bigger than the Bentley and weighing 4 tonnes, the 261-year-old chariot is designed to be pulled by eight horses (V8?) and has been part of every coronation since 1831. Recently, the Gold State Coach’s value was estimated at £1.6 million (Rs 16.5 crore).

Aston Martin DB6 Volante | Credit: Autoblog

Other cars in the collection include a 1965 Aston Martin DB6 Volante that was gifted to King Charles III on his 21st birthday by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, alongside a Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, a Bentley Bentayga, a Land Rover Range Rover Landaulet LWB, a Jaguar XE, and a Land Rover Defender.

If you’re wondering how come there is no Ferrari or an Italian exotic, well, being British Royalty does have a few drawbacks. King Charles III just can’t be seen driving in a car made anywhere else but in England. Also, the British have a legacy of making desirable cars and driving a non-British car is most likely just rude.