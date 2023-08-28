Gran Turismo premiered in global cinemas on 9 August 2023 while the movie hit theatres in India on 25 August.

There are only a few movies that tickle the bones of the automotive aficionados. Be it Rush or Ford Vs Ferrari, most of these movies are centred around the racing world that deliver exhilarating stuff on screen with a heavy dose of emotions. The latest to join the list is Gran Turismo.

The film is based on a true story of Jann Mardenborough, who won the GT Academy competition in 2011, and shows his journey from a PlayStation 3 player to Nissan Motorsports driver. Let us look at some of the cool cars presented in the Gran Turismo movie.

Cars in Gran Turismo movie

Nissan 370Z GT5

In the movie, Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe, trains in the GT Academy which is sponsored by Nissan. As a result, we see plenty of high-speed cars from the Japanese brand in the movie. The most prominent of those is the 370Z GT5 which Mardenborough raced in the Dubai International 24 hours race.

Powering the 370Z GT5 is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 400 horses and 476 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with either a 6-speed manual or an optional 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It gets an Exedy high-performance clutch and Synchrorev Match technology for rev-matching.

Nissan GTR-S

Another Nissan spotted in Gran Turismo is the GTR-S powered by a 3.8-litre V6 that spits out a whopping 600 horses and 652 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. 0-96 kmph is achieved in a meagre 3 seconds.

Lamborghini Huracan

The most aggressive road-going Huracán variant, the STO, was wrapped in chrome gold and played the perfect foil to Mardenborough’s Nissan. Powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, the Huracan STO develops a mammoth 630 bhp and a peak torque of 565 Nm.

Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, power is sent exclusively to rear wheels. The model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just three seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 310 kph.

LMP2

Le Mans Prototypes are closed cockpit cars with no production minimum required. Generally produced for the FIA World Endurance Championship, which includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans / ELMS / IMSA races, these cars are developed exclusively for on-track competitions, because of their superior performances and level of technological development.

LMP2 (Pic: .europeanlemansseries.com)

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992)

Besides the Japanese and Lamborghini, German marque Porsche also makes its presence felt in the movie in the form of the 911 GT3 RS. In its latest iteration, the sports car is powered by a 4.0-litre flat V6 that pumps out 518 bhp and 465 Nm of peak torque. Sending power exclusively to the rear wheels is an 8-speed automatic transmission along with paddle shifters.