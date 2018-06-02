From off-roaders to Ferraris and Lamborghinis: Fastest remote control cars in India under Rs 5000

Even with a number adding to your age every year, you've just got to keep the kid alive inside and one of the coolest ways to do it is RC (remote control) cars. Not just a child's play, RC cars are actually serious business in some parts of the world. They are today more powerful and faster and can serve as food for your competitive appetite besides being a toy four your son or daughter. Hence, we've brought together some really cool looking RC cars that are quite fast as well, at a price tag under Rs 5,000.

Maisto R/C Rock Crawler

One cool looking off-roader, the Rock Crawler is priced at Rs 4,495 and can drive over rough surfaces and rock and gravel with ease. It articulated front and rear suspension and four-wheel-drive. It has three motors (2 for driving, 1 for steering) with a tri-channel transmitter so three people can play simultaneously if they have their own Maisto R/C cars.

Maisto R/C LaFerrari

Ferrari LaFerrari RC car with a nicely carried out detailing. It comes with a pro-style controller with proportional speed control and differential gearbox. The RC LaFerrari is priced at Rs 3,500.

Maisto R/C McLaren P1

The battle between McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari is fierce and you could settle the tiff with two fo the RC. This too comes with a pro-style controller with proportional speed control and differential gearbox, and has the same price tag of Rs 3,500.

Maisto R/C Muscle Machines H-D 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Not everyone is into European exotics, you may prefer the American muscle and hence a better choice for you would be the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 RC car, priced at Rs 3,250.

Rastar Bentley Continental GT3

Packed with power and style, Rastar Bentley Continental GT3 remote control car is designed in 1:14 scale and features realistic details, the Bentley Continental GT3 brings fast-action fun to RC fans ages three and up. Price - Rs 3,500.