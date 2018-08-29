From new Hyundai Santro to Honda CR-V: Top upcoming cars & SUVs launching in India this festive season

2018 festive season is upon us and understandably many have a new car purchase high on their agenda. Car manufacturers are listening to these prayers and a long list of new cars, SUVs, MPVs are all set to launch towards the end of this year and the next. Mahindra and Hyundai have been in the news for two very awaited cars in the market – Mahindra Marazzo, which was recently named and new Hyundai Santro, which is yet to be named. Besides these two there loads more to choose depending upon budget and requirements. We've put together a list of cars that are due for launch this festive season:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki has been unveiled and is set to launch by end 2018. The MPV has been updated inside and out, with new swept-back headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers and new alloys. Based on Suzuki's HEARTECT platform, the new Ertiga will have the same 2740mm of wheelbase but it will have bigger dimensions in terms of length, width and height.

On the inside, it has been updated with Suzuki's new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect the new Ertiga to be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that makes 104 bhp of power and 138 Nm torque. The diesel engine option is likely to remain the same 1.3-litre DDis engine on offer, which makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm torque paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Expected price: Rs 8-10 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra dealerships have already opened the bookings for the new Marazzo MPV for Rs 10,000. The new MPV has not been unveiled in full to the public eye, but Mahindra has released images showing Marazzo's features and cabin. Expect the top trims of new Mahindra Marazzo to come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system preloaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and an AC vents for all three rows.

Mahindra Marazzo will be available in 7- and 8-seat configuration, of which the 7-seat MPV will have captain seats. The Marazzo will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with 130 hp and 300 Nm torque which is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Marazzo will launch on 3 September. Expected price: Rs 10-14 lakh.

Hyundai (Santro) AH2

Hyundai's new small car codenamed AH2 is nearing its launch. It is speculated this will be the new avatar of the Hyundai Santro, but clearly, Hyundai is looking for a new name for it as it conducted an online event asking fans to come up with names. The new Santro will be unveiled on 23 October, before which the name of the new car will be announced.

New Hyundai AH2 (Santro) will likely be powered by a 1.1-litre engine with an optional AMT. It will come with dual airbags, ABS and EBD as well as rear-parking sensors as standard for all variants. Expected price: Rs 3-5.5 lakh.

Tata Harrier

First unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, Tata Harrier then called H5X will be introduced in the market in early 2019. The Jeep Compass rival will likely be powered by a Fiat-sourced, 2.0-litre Multijet engine with 170 hp and 350 Nm tune.

Tata Harrier is also expected to feature a new age of Tata infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is likely to be accompanied by Harman speaker setup. Tata Harrier is based on a platform called Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or Omega Arc, which is a derivative of the Land Rover LS550, that also underpins the Discovery Sport. Expected price: Rs 12-15 lakh.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks, first unveiled at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Brazil and will be launched in India in early 2019. It is based on the same CMF-B platform that underpins Renault Duster and the exterior design on the V-platform also used for Nissan Sunny and Nissan Micra.

The Kicks get features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, start/stop button, automatic climate control, and an instrument cluster integrated large colour MID. Expect the Kicks will be powered by a 1.6 litre engine as in the Brazilian Kicks or might get a 1.5 litre petrol and 1.4 diesel engine. Expected price: Rs 10-15 lakh.

Honda CR-V

The new Honda CR-V was first unveiled at 2018 Auto Expo, when Honda Cars India announced that it would be launched in 2018. The new CR-V which is already on sale in several markets across the globe, will be the first of its name to get the option for 3-row seating, with seating for seven occupants.

2018 Honda CR-V will also be the first CR-V to get a diesel engine, which will likely be a 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine or a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine with 184 bhp. Expected price: Rs 25-30 lakh.

Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

After the Honda CR-V launch, the company will bring back the ever-popular Honda Civic to India. First unveiled at 2018 Auto Expo, the new Civic has been updated drastically and is likely to get a 'Sport' trim as well, which will come with 18-inch alloy wheels, a splitter style rear bumper, rear spoiler and some black accenting on the front, but similar performance figures.

Honda will retain the 1.8-litre petrol engine with 140 hp and a diesel variant is also expected in the form of the 1.6-litre Earth Dreams diesel engine that makes 120 hp and 300 Nm. Expected price: Rs 18-20 lakh.