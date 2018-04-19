From Hyundai Grand i10 to Mahindra XUV500: Cars with Rs 1 lakh discount or more on sale

This piece contains cars that are now available at a price of Rs 1 lakh. That's right, for this kind of saving you could buy a new car and book an international vacation for two. We should be thankful to Renault, Ford, Honda, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki for helping new car shoppers also plan a travel story, that's if you'd like one. Anyhow, starting with Renault. The French carmaker's sister company Dacia unveiled the new generation Duster globally a few months back and so, the new Renault Duster will be launched in the Indian market in the coming months. And hence, a hefty discount can be availed on the current model.

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10, a competition to new Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo, is a stylish compact hatchback that has on board a substantial list of features and a roomy cabin. It comes with an opton of petrol and diesel engines with the diesel version recently getting a new 1.2-litre unit. Discounts on the Grand i10 are presently in the range of Rs 95,000 at select locations.

Renault Duster

The price of the new 2018 Renault Duster now starts at Rs 7.95 lakh for the petrol and Rs 8.95 lakh for the diesel trim (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Similarly, the top trim Renault Duster with a diesel engine and all-wheel-drive is now priced at Rs 12.79 lakh down from 13.8 lakh. The company attributes this decrease in the price of the 2018 version of the Duster to the increase in localisation of the model in India.

2017 Hyundai Elite i20

The new generation was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo and facelift version didn't see many changes in it. Interestingly, units of 2017 model of the Hyundai Elite i20 that remain unsold at dealerships are being offered at discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh. The petrol base variant of the 2017 Elite i20 priced at Rs. 4.8 lakh and the diesel base variant at Rs. 6.56 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). However, check at your local dealership for the exact discount - you could get a bigger one.

Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra just recently launched the new 2018 XUV500 facelift in India, the outgoing version is not all sold from the dealerships. Hence, a cash and exchange discount of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh can be availed on it depending upon the location. It comes in several variants that include 1.9 and 2.2-litre diesel engines with the optional all-wheel-drive system. The XUV500 has manual and automatic transmission options on offer.

Nissan Sunny

Nissan Sunny, powered by a 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines, competes with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna. The Sunny, in fact, has better space and legroom at the back, and it comes loaded with a long list of features. Check your local dealership for discounts of in the range of Rs 1.25 lakh on the car at select locations.