From chappals to lungis to child on bike, 5 less known traffic rules that can get you a hefty fine

Amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act bring in hefty fines for the violation of traffic rules. Imposed across many states since September 1st, the new regulations have many driving under the constant fear of getting challaned for one thing or the other. Recently, we have come across cases in which fines amounting for as much as Rs 2 lakh were issued. With fines being this steep, many States have either implemented the new regulations after heavily revising the fines or have chosen not to implement them at all. In the States in which these fines have been implemented, we have come across instances where challans were issued on account of a violation of which no one had ever heard before but were specified in the MV Act. Here is a list of five lesser-known traffic rules, which if not obeyed, can warrant a hefty challan.

Wearing Sandals-Chappals on two-wheelers

Riding a two-wheeler with gears, wearing sandals or chappals, is prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act. This can warrant a fine of Rs 1,000. This rule existed before the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act came into play. However, it is now being implemented strictly. The reason why wearing loose footwear is not allowed on two-wheelers with gears is that the same may cause difficulty in changing gears and can also cause a slip as a result of loss-of friction when stopping.

Wearing Lungi-Vest

Truck drivers in Uttar Pradesh, if found wearing lungi-vest while driving, will be imposed a challan of Rs 2,000. This rule also existed before the implementation of the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act. However, the same is now being strictly implemented.

Passenger without seatbelts

Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act adds additional provisions according to which if the driver of any vehicle is found not wearing a seat belt or is carrying passengers which are not wearing seat belts, will be fined Rs 1,000. This is not a new provision but existed even before the new amendments came into play. And yes, this includes rear-seat passengers as well. The amendments also include the clause which states that the State Government can exclude this provision for allowing transport vehicles to carry standing passengers.

Carrying a child on a scooter/bike

Section 128 of the Motor Vehicles Act states that a two-wheeler rider is not allowed to carry more than one passenger in addition to himself and that person should be seated on a seat which is securely fixed to the said vehicle. This section, however, does not specify the case if a couple is riding a two-wheeler with a child. And hence, for now, traffic police is treating the child as a third passenger and hence can issue a challan of Rs 2,000 in this regard.

Overloading than the specified capacity

Overloading a vehicle beyond its specified capacity can also land you in trouble. Every transport vehicle has a designated seating or loading capacity set by the manufacturer which is specified in the registration certificate. According to the new Motor Vehicle Act, if any transport vehicle is found carrying extra passengers than its specified number, will be charged Rs 200 per excess passenger.