Friday the 13th: Spooky Car accidents, incidents that could leave you amazed and worried!

Friday 13th 2018: You probably already know it’s Friday, but if you’re yet to look at your calendar today, it's Friday the 13th. One of two Friday 13th’ that will happen year. The next one’s in July. It’s strange how a random date on the Gregorian calendar has turned into a global phenomena something that gives us all chills, and keeps us wary if not downright fearful. But is there more truth to this strange urban legend or is all in our heads. Sometimes fact can be stranger than Fiction, according to an article published in the Daily Mail in 2007, a study into the frequency of road accidents over a ten year period revealed that accidents on this day go up by (you can’t make this up) a very eerie 13 per cent. The article even quotes Norwich Union motor underwriting manager Nigel Bartram said: "Our analysis on dangerous days for driving has given some credence to people's superstitions regarding Friday the 13th."He added: "Though it's difficult to say for certain why this is, one reason could be that people alter their driving behaviour in response to a perceived 'unlucky' day. We take you through some of the most infamous incidents that happened on Friday the 13th.

Mystery Crash with invisible car

A lady in St.Louis,America who goes by the name of Angie Cipolla, recalls a blur as she was trying to get to work on a fateful friday the 13th on the Interstate highway 64, when contact from another car sent her careening out of control into the divider. The vehicle then careening into another vehicle before hitting the highway median. Her vehicle caught fire and was totalled, Angie survived but is to date unable to identify the car that struck hers. Evidence like paint markings among other things were lost when the car burnt to the ground at the scene of the accident.

Conductor’s Sorrows

A career bus conductor from Northern Wales shot to fame when he decided to do-away with the day all together refusing to come to work. He claims the day has always been a day of deep regret for him. Every single friday the 13th has he wrote off four cars, got made redundant, fell into a river, crashed a motorcycle and walked through a plate glass door. His sorrows only ended when he died and his wife decided to have his funeral on, you guessed it, a Friday the 13th

Tupac Shakur

Perhaps the most infamous incidents to take place on this ominous day, involved one of the most glorified rappers in hip-hop history considered the father of rap, Tupac Shakur. His death -- attributed to gang violence -- is yet to be solved. Mr Shakur as it were was driving back from a Mike Tyson boxing match in Death Row Records owners’ Suge Knight’s black BMW. After stopping at a red light at an intersection; Shakur, who was standing up through the sunroof of the car, entered a conversation with two women in the car to their left side. On their right side a white, late-model Cadillac pulled up, rolled down the window, and rapidly fired gunshots at Shakur. He died on Friday the 13th of September 2018.

Maybe take the bus

Another study conducted as far back as 1993, the bad run of Friday the 13th and checked out hospital rates on this day compared to the week earlier. Astonishingly, the results published in the British Medical Journal in 1993, concluded there was a 52% increase in hospitalisations form automobile accidents on Friday the 13th compared to other dates.

