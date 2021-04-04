Fresh visuals of Hyundai Alcazar SUV: completes durability testing in unique camouflage

Hyundai has announced the completion of Alcazar's durability testing. The upcoming three-row SUV from the Korean carmaker will be based on the Creta and offer more space and features.

Just days before making its global debut, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has revealed a video showcasing the Alcazar SUV being tested in various conditions while sporting a unique castle pattern camouflage. The video has been uploaded to accompany the news of the vehicle completing its durability testing. Alcazar will make its global debut on April 6, 2021.

For those who are not aware, Alcazar will be Hyundai’s answer to MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV500. It will essentially be a three-row SUV based on the Creta. In the video uploaded by Hyundai, the vehicle has been covered in camouflage but one can easily pick out the design similarities between Creta and Alcazar. It gets the same headlamp cluster as the Creta but the pattern inside the front grille seems to be different. Closer inspection shows that it will be etched with V-shaped slats.

Since the Alcazar is a three-row SUV, it is longer than the Creta. The fact is apparent when you look at it from the side and notice the large overhangs and the presence of a quarter-glass panel towards the rear of the vehicle. The diamond-cut alloys seen on the Alcazar are different from the ones seen on Creta. Rather, they will remind you more of the ones found on the Hyundai Venue and Aura. The rear of the vehicle has been concealed very well. However, from the recent sketches revealed by Hyundai, we can tell that the rear of this vehicle will be slightly different from that of Creta and will get slightly redesigned tail lamps as well.

Alcazar will be offered in both 6 and 7-seater versions. The 7-seater version will get a bench in the second row while the 6-seater version will come with captain seats. The latter will also have a floor-mounted centre console in the second row. Hyundai wants to deliver a more premium experience with the Alcazar and thus one can expect to see all the usual features seen in other cars of this segment. There will be AC vents for all three rows, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, BlueLink connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, fully digital multi-information display, cruise control, surround-view cameras and an electronic parking brake. The interior will come with dual-tone upholstery.

In the video we see the Alcazar being put through its paces and being driven not only on the highway but also being taken onto a sandy patch. Since this is not an SUV with 4×4 system, we do not expect it to be a keen off-roader. But you can expect terrain modes and driving modes to allow the driver to have a little more control over how the vehicle drives. We expect that Alcazar will get the same engine and gearbox options as the Creta. These include a 1.5-litre MPi, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 113 hp & 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre CRDi, turbo-diesel engine producing 113 hp & 250 Nm and a 1.4-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that makes 138 hp & 242 Nm. These engines will come with manual and automatic transmission options.

