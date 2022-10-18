French start-up Hopium unveils hydrogen-powered sedan at Paris Motor Show 2022

For its first unveil to the general public, the Hopium Machina Vision invites visitors to a space of contemplation and exploration, which engages the dialogue between mankind, nature and technology.

Hopium, a French start-up working on high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles unveils the Hopium Machina Vision, which it claims is the world’s first ever hydrogen-powered sedan at the 2022 Paris Automotive Week.

Established in 2019, the start-up is founded by racing driver Olivier Lombard, winner of the 2011 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans competition. He is said to be one of the most experienced hydrogen racer in the world. The race acted as an open-air laboratory which made it possible for Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet contemporary environmental challenges. Bringing together leading partners and experts in the sectors of fuel cells, automotive engineering and advanced technologies,

For its first unveil to the general public, the Hopium Machina Vision invites visitors to a space of contemplation and exploration, which engages the dialogue between mankind, nature and technology.

Exposed in the center of an architectural ensemble, the vehicle is enthroned in a monolithic and minimal environment, with mineral hues. On the ceiling, a portal of light emphasises the organic curves of the Hopium Machina Vision and encourages an encounter with the spectator, in a poetic and elusive atmosphere. On the horizon, a 7-meter-high sloping wall, inspired by the lines of the Hopium logo, calls for movement and provides a unified visual context to effortlessly detach the machine from its environment.

Kerian Jarry, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of Hopium said, “The presentation of our first concept car at the Paris Automotive Week was an obvious choice for Hopium, which firmly believes in the importance of human contact and the balance between the physical and digital worlds. This event, a symbol of French automotive heritage, crystallises the Hopium Machina project, and celebrates the achievement of talented and dedicated teams.”