Free FASTags till 1st December: Here’s how to get yours

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be providing FASTags absolutely free of cost till 1st December. The step has been made in order to encourage the four-wheeler drivers to switch to electronic toll collection. For the sale of FASTags, NHAI has set up POS (Point of Sale) on numerous toll plazas across the country and one can get free FASTags from there. In order to be specific, around 27,000 POS have been set up by banks and NHAI in the country for the sale of FASTags. However, it has to be noted that the FASTags will be given free of cost only at places where NHAI has set up POS. The initial cost of FASTags has been made free of cost which means that the Rs 150 security deposit will be borne by NHAI.

With this, the Government is aiming at the smoother movement of vehicles at toll plazas and hence, no long queues. Moreover, since there will be no slips generated while toll collection through FASTags, it will also help in saving a huge amount of paper. While the cost of the tag will be free till 1st December, people will need to top it up to make payments every time they cross a toll plaza. One major benefit of the FASTags is that since the payments will be made online, you do not need to carry cash every time you go through a toll plaza.

At the toll plaza, you just need to drive in the dedicated FASTag lane and the installed scanner will scan the tag after which the funds will be automatically deducted from the linked wallet. Now, how one can recharged the wallet? For this, you simply need to visit the dedicated online portals created by the banks that have tied up with the government for FASTags.

