Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here’s how to avail

Maruti Suzuki's Monsoon Care Campaign puts emphasis on the importance of parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. These include critical parts like wiper blades, brake pads, rust smash, AC evaporator cleaner, brake-fluid and also rain repellant. 

By:Updated: Jul 04, 2020 12:28 PM

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced the launch of its Monsoon Campaign that includes complimentary vehicle health check-ups for the cars of the company’s customers. The said campaign has been started across the country. Under this initiative, Maruti Suzuki is offering a complimentary monsoon-ready vehicle health check. The monsoon campaign ensures that the brand’s trained and expert service technicians will inspect the customer’s vehicle on a pre-defined checklist in order to ensure trouble free performance during the rainy season. Maruti Suzuki Monsoon campaign is valid for the customers till 31st July, 2020. Maruti Suzuki says that the objective of this monsoon campaign is to ensure the optimal performance of the vehicles, which is quite imperative during the monsoon season. The company says that such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and also provide customers rewarding ownership experience.

The Monsoon Care Campaign introduced by Maruti Suzuki has a special emphasis on the importance of parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. These include multiple bits like wiper blades, brake pads, rust smash, brake-fluid, AC evaporator cleaner and also rain repellant, among others. In order to ensure the better functioning of vehicles, Maruti Suzuki urges customers to use only company’s Genuine Parts and Accessories. These are claimed to have been engineered to precision and perfection for all Maruti Suzuki models.

Moreover, the company says that the use of these genuine parts enhances the performance of the car and prove beneficial in the long run. Maruti Suzuki also says that all its touchpoints follow strict SOPs of social distancing and health guidelines.  Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, news and insightful interviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

How’s the lockdown/unlock going for you? We would love to hear some interesting stories.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

2020 Formula 1 season finally resumes: 6 things to look out for at the Austrian GP

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Buy a Renault Duster, Triber, Kwid this July and get up to Rs 70,000 discount

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Big News! Hyundai Venue to introduce iMT before Kia Sonet: Benefits vs AMT explained

Project ASLAN's driverless car software: Free to download, easy to deploy

Project ASLAN's driverless car software: Free to download, easy to deploy

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 inches closer to production: Strips off camouflage to reveal new details!

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 inches closer to production: Strips off camouflage to reveal new details!

Yamaha pre-monsoon service camp starts: Free bike check-up, discounts and more

Yamaha pre-monsoon service camp starts: Free bike check-up, discounts and more

Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 spied testing in India: To get these new features

2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 spied testing in India: To get these new features

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch delayed: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival might be launched in festive season

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch delayed: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival might be launched in festive season

Indian driver in F1: Jehan Daruvala to make Formula 2 debut at Austrian GP

Indian driver in F1: Jehan Daruvala to make Formula 2 debut at Austrian GP

Maruti Suzuki introduces car leasing: No down payment or resale value worries

Maruti Suzuki introduces car leasing: No down payment or resale value worries

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month