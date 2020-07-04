Free health check-up for your Maruti Suzuki car this monsoon: Here’s how to avail

Maruti Suzuki's Monsoon Care Campaign puts emphasis on the importance of parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. These include critical parts like wiper blades, brake pads, rust smash, AC evaporator cleaner, brake-fluid and also rain repellant.

Maruti Suzuki has recently announced the launch of its Monsoon Campaign that includes complimentary vehicle health check-ups for the cars of the company’s customers. The said campaign has been started across the country. Under this initiative, Maruti Suzuki is offering a complimentary monsoon-ready vehicle health check. The monsoon campaign ensures that the brand’s trained and expert service technicians will inspect the customer’s vehicle on a pre-defined checklist in order to ensure trouble free performance during the rainy season. Maruti Suzuki Monsoon campaign is valid for the customers till 31st July, 2020. Maruti Suzuki says that the objective of this monsoon campaign is to ensure the optimal performance of the vehicles, which is quite imperative during the monsoon season. The company says that such periodic checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and also provide customers rewarding ownership experience.

The Monsoon Care Campaign introduced by Maruti Suzuki has a special emphasis on the importance of parts and accessories that need attention during the rainy season. These include multiple bits like wiper blades, brake pads, rust smash, brake-fluid, AC evaporator cleaner and also rain repellant, among others. In order to ensure the better functioning of vehicles, Maruti Suzuki urges customers to use only company’s Genuine Parts and Accessories. These are claimed to have been engineered to precision and perfection for all Maruti Suzuki models.

Moreover, the company says that the use of these genuine parts enhances the performance of the car and prove beneficial in the long run. Maruti Suzuki also says that all its touchpoints follow strict SOPs of social distancing and health guidelines. Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, news and insightful interviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

