Free engine oil service for BMW customers who are doctors: MINI, BMW Motorrad included

Amid the Covid-19 / coronavirus lockdown in India, BMW Group India also announced that existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package or warranty extension holders will be getting free sanitisation of the car instead of the engine oil service.

By:Published: April 30, 2020 3:28:39 PM

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, BMW Group India has announced special benefits for its customers who are doctors. The company has announced that doctors who own a BMW or MINI car or a BMW Motorrad bike will be offered complimentary engine oil service at its dealership service centres across India. BMW Group India says that doctors who are registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics and own a BMW or MINI car or a BMW Motorrad bike can get themselves registered at www.bmw-contactless.in in order to avail the service. Moreover, the company says that vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail the complimentary service within 90 days after the lockdown period. In addition to this, the company also announced that existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package or warranty extension holders will be getting free sanitisation of the car instead of the engine oil service.

Commenting on the latest initiative, Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said that earlier this month, BMW Group India pledged its contribution to fight COVID-19 through its various CSR initiatives and also by providing critical care equipment and services for medical facilities in Delhi NCR and Chennai. He further added that doctors have been tirelessly working every day to ensure public health and safety and BMW’s complimentary engine oil service is a small gesture of appreciation from the company and its dealer partners, for the selfless service of patrons from the medical fraternity.

He concluded his statement by saying that it is certainly a joy for BMW Group India and its dealer partners to take care of their BMW, MINI cars and BMW Motorrad bikes during these unprecedented times. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

