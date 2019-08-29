Free charging at Greater Noida’s first electric vehicle charging station! Set up by Indian Oil

Indian Oil in collaboration with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has set up Greater Noida’s first electric vehicle charging station and in order to attract customers, Indian Oil is providing free charging for the time being. The new charging station has a capacity of being able to charge four vehicles together.

ANI reports that and attendant at the station said that this operation of charging electric vehicle was started on August 23 and currently, there is no fee being charged for charging up an electric vehicle.

When the Union Budget in 2019 was announced, the central government provided many provisions to accommodate and promote electric vehicles and electric mobility. With lowered GST rates imposed on localised electric vehicles and tax rebates for purchasing electric vehicles, in addition to allowing electric vehicles to be registered for free, the Indian government is trying to promote electric mobility in India and create a demand for them. This is due to two major factors. Firstly, the government is trying to cut down on imports of crude oil and secondly, to try and curb the levels of pollution emitted by automobiles.

Currently, while there are many two-wheeler manufacturers in India who are selling electric vehicles which include Hero, Ather, Revolt, Okinawa and more, only a handful of electric cars are available on sale. These include the Hyundai Kona, Mahindra eVerito and the Tata Tigor EV. The government is also trying to phase out its CNG powered public transport fleet and replacing them with bio-fuel, ethanol and electric-powered vehicles as well. Additionally, vehicles for government officials are also being switched to EVs.