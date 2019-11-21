Free 4-wheeler service camps are being held now: Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra and more

Out of the bloom, we have been inundated with information from manufacturers about their service camps being held in India. This is specific to four wheeler makers and most of them are mass vehicle manufacturers. The list includes Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and more. So, get scrolling and know more details about which manufacturer has a service camp till when.

Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest vehicle maker has started its Winter Service Camp. This one started from November 11 and will continue till December 20, 2019. A free 27-point check up of your Maruti vehicle will be done here and this will include inspection of the brakes, electricals, AC and engine. Customers can opt for a free dry exterior wash or a complimentary interior cleaning. There are various offers on parts, labour and accessories during the period. However, this camp is only for those vehicles which are now sold through Maruti Arena dealerships. Nexa customers might have a separate camp at a later stage.

Hyundai

The country's largest exporter of four wheelers, Hyundai, is also organising a camp. The Mega Experience Hyundai camp as it is called, is available at more than 575 locations in India. There is personalised assistance, free vehicle check-up, evaluation of old cars and exchange offers to buyback Hyundai cars. Customers can also book a test drive for their next Hyundai at the venue.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra has gone global and their Mahindra Care Fest is for a wider audience. The brand, whichever countries it is present, has rolled out this initiative. The dates are from November 18-22, 2019. Not only customers but their immediate family members too are welcome to watch their vehicles being serviced. Mahindra says that a 60-point free checkup will be done on the vehicles while family members would be engaged with refreshments and entertainment. Further, the vehicles will get an option for extended warranty and discounts on parts as well as accessories.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is not one to be left behind. They have got a Mega Service Camp across 650+ workshops, pan-India. The service carnival is from November 21-30, 2019. Car top wash, free vehicle check-up, as well as discounts of up to 10 per cent on parts and accessories is a given. There is a discount on labour charges too. Moreover, there are also offers on value added services, vehicle insurance and exchange schemes on Tata cars.