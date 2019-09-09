Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: Skoda unveils Superb plug-in hybrid, Kamiq CNG and more

Skoda Auto presented its iV electric sub-brand earlier this year. Along with it, there were two plug-in vehicles that were revealed. These included the Superb as well as Citigoe with an iV moniker. Not only this, Skoda has now gone ahead and showcased these models at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. There is also the Superb Scout that is also part of the line-up. Skoda has also added two new cars to its Monte Carlo lineup and these include the new Scala and Kamiq. Moreover, these vehicles also get Skoda's CNG technology. Let's take a look at what each version offers.

Superb and Citigoe iV

The Skoda Superb and Citigoe iV, as discussed before, are plug-in hybrids. The Superb iV will go on sale sometime next year while the Citigoe will follow suit. While not many details were revealed, the Superb will have a smaller petrol engine and a motor-battery combination. At the same time, the Citigoe will be a pure electric vehicle with 260km range and powered by a 61kW electric motor. Expect Europe and other countries to receive it ahead of the Indian market.

Skoda Superb Scout

The already impressive Skoda Superb now comes in a Scout trim. This trim gets the full-LED Matrix units that first debuted on the Audi A8L. To complement its ruggedness, Skoda has added its rough-road package, claddings as well as all-wheel drive. The choice of engines remains the same - 1.8-litre TSI, 2.0-litre TSI and a diesel.

Monte Carlo and G-Tec

The Monte Carlo editions are usually cosmetic additions to the existing car. New black inserts in the grilles and wheels enhance the looks of the Kamiq as well as Scala. There is also more equipment on offer now and this includes safety aids too. By end-2019, Skoda will also have on sale the CNG version or G-TEC as they call it, of these two cars.