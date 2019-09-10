Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 Live updates Day 1: Big unveils from Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and others

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show is going to pack in exciting new launches and unveils from major automobile manufacturers. Officially known as Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung or IAA, this year's expo, just like its previous iterations, is hotly-anticipated. Volkswagen Group is coming out with a range of new models. The list includes the ID.3, its first all-electric car to be sold under its ID sub-brand in addition to unveiling its all-new brand identity. Skoda is also set to showcase the plug-in iteration of the Superb sedan alongside the CNG version of the Kamiq SUV. In addition to this, Porche will have the the Taycan, its first all-electric car on display. Furthermore, we are going to see a new hybrid from Lamborghini. On Honda Pavillion, we will see the final production-ready version of the compact EV. Mercedes Benz is also going to showcase its all-electric sedan.
2019 Frankfurt Auto Show Live Updates: This year's Frankfurt Motor Show will have a plethora of electric cars on display. Be it from Volkswagen Group, Mercedes Benz or Honda, the list includes it all. So strap on your seatbelts and get ready as we bring you all the live updates straight from the event in Germany.
Ahead of the official commencement of the Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen has revealed its new brand logo. In addition to this, the company has also revealed its future plans, which are off course electric. And hence, the German carmaker has also revealed its all-new electric car, the ID.3 at the 'Volkswagen Group Night'. This is the first vehicle under the automaker's ID electric car brand. In sync with the revealing of its new brand identity, Volkswagen will be replacing close to 70,000 logos across its offices and dealerships worldwide.