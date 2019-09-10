Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 Live updates Day 1: Big unveils from Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and others

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show is going to pack in exciting new launches and unveils from major automobile manufacturers. Officially known as Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung or IAA, this year's expo, just like its previous iterations, is hotly-anticipated. Volkswagen Group is coming out with a range of new models. The list includes the ID.3, its first all-electric car to be sold under its ID sub-brand in addition to unveiling its all-new brand identity. Skoda is also set to showcase the plug-in iteration of the Superb sedan alongside the CNG version of the Kamiq SUV. In addition to this, Porche will have the the Taycan, its first all-electric car on display. Furthermore, we are going to see a new hybrid from Lamborghini. On Honda Pavillion, we will see the final production-ready version of the compact EV. Mercedes Benz is also going to showcase its all-electric sedan.

Read More