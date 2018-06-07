Fourth-Generation BMW X5 revealed: India-bound luxury SUV gets bigger and tech brimmed

The new generation BMW X5 has finally been revealed and boy oh boy, it looks a lot tempting than its predecessor. The Bavarian automaker has thoroughly updated the luxury SUV with the addition of new features along with subtle changes to the exterior. The fourth generation BMW X5 is based on the CLAR platform that also underpins the company's 5-series and 7-series luxury sedans. The new generation BMW X5 has grown in dimensions and is bigger than the outgoing model. In order to be precise, the new BMW X5 now measures 4,921mm x 1,970mm x 1,737mm (LxWxH) and hence it has grown by 35mm, 32mm and 11mm respectively compared to the previous model. Despite the new model getting bigger, the boot space remains the same at 645 litres that expands to 1,640 litres when the rear seat is folded.

The new generation model gets the company's signature kidney grille that is now interlinked. The car features adaptive LED headlights while the laser lights that are claimed to increase the illumination range by 200m over the standard LED units come as optional. The interiors of the fourth generation BMW X5 also sees some revisions. There is a 12.3-inch coloured instrument cluster along with an infotainment screen having the same size, both being running BMW's iDrive system operating system. The SUV features a 20 speaker, 1500 watt Bowers & Wilkins system for the ones very particular about the way their aural senses are treated.

New BMW X5 rear

The panoramic sunroof on the new BMW X5 offers a 30 percent larger see-through area when compared to the existing model. The new generation BMW X5 runs 20-inch alloy wheels as standard while 21-inch and 22-inch wheels are available as optional. Powering the new BMW X5 is a range of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. While the 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 340 bhp along with a peak torque of 500 Nm, the diesel engine is good for producing 265 horses and 600 Nm. The top of the range M50d M performance variant will get a similar 3.0-litre diesel with a higher power output of 400 bhp of power and 720 Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

New BMW X5 interiors

There will be more engine options at a later stage including a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid set up. The company is also offering an off-road package with the new X5 for the first time. As far as India launch is concerned, the all-new BMW X5 is expected to make its way here sometime next year while it should go on sale in global markets towards the end of this year. The SUV will primarily lock its horns against the likes of next-generation Mercedes GLE that is currently under final stages of testing.