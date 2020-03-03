Fourth generation Audi A3 unveiled: Sedan likely to come to India in late-2020

The Audi A3 Sportback will go on sale in Europe later this month while the sedan will come to India with a petrol engine and 7-speed automatic transmission.

By:Published: March 3, 2020 4:19:20 PM

Audi has unveiled the all-new A3 globally. The new Audi A3 was unveiled in its hatchback form, with the sedan and other body styles expected to make an appearance sometime later. The big news is that Audi India is highly likely to bring this entry-level contender to our market. It will replace the ageing A3 sedan that is currently sold here. There are significant changes in the car. For example, the headlights are now Matrix and so are the DRLs. Long gone is the mellow Audi face. The A3 now has the more aggressive front of the bigger A series models.

However, we know how the sedan will look like or at least pretend for the time being that we do. It will have a swooping roofline, melding in to a LED-light section and probably with twin tail pipes. Audi has also kitted the interior with much more opulence than before. A new digital display is provided as the instrument console. There is also the 10.1-inch infotainment system proofed with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, slightly inclined towards the driver. It can be voice, gesture as well as acoustic controlled. A head-up display though is optional. Audi has employed used plastic bottles in the upholstery.

The MMI is in its third generation and will also have an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s too early to comment if the sedan will have more space but then the wheelbase of the Sportback stays the same. Bootspace has gone up marginally. More than six user profiles can be stored in the MMI system and it will revert to the user’s desired setting at the drop of a hat. The Audi connect key, authorises the user to lock or unlock the car as well as start the engine through their phone.

As far as engines are concerned, there are three options for the Sportback. (150PS, 1.5-litre TFSI with 20kmpl mileage), (116PS, 2.0-litre turbo diesel with 28.5kmpl) and a 150PS diesel engine with the same cubic capacity but delivering a lesser 25kmpl. It is obvious that the Indian market will only get the front-wheel drive 150PS petrol. Audi says that there will be a plug-in hybrid too at a later stage. The transmission options will be a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT.

Expect a slight price increase for the new Audi A3 sedan when it comes to our market. It will compete with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan in India.

