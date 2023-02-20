Four upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs in 2023

Four upcoming cars from Maruti Suzuki: From the Jimny to a premium flagship MPV that will feature hybrid technology.

2023 is the year to look out for if you are a Maruti Suzuki fan, as the carmaker has new launches planned for 2023. Some products were already showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, while the others are under wraps.

Here are four upcoming cars and SUVs Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch in 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The much-awaited and talked about vehicle in India is the Jimny. Ever since its launch in the global market a few years ago, enthusiasts wanted the Jimny to be sold in India. Finally, after years, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the five-door version of the Jimny at the Auto Expo and opened bookings for the same.

Scheduled to launch in May this year, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Ciaz, Grand Vitara, and Brezza. The Jimny will be available with a manual or an automatic gearbox with a low-ratio transfer case giving the Jimny to tackle the roads less taken.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx was also showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the Jimny. Based on the same platform as the Baleno hatchback, the Fronx crossover has gained significant bookings to date.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Baleno or by the carmaker’s 1.0-litre TurboJet engine that was discontinued a few years ago. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is scheduled to be launched sometime in March this year.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

All the vehicles in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup have seen an update, either in the form of a facelift, engine, features, or a combination of all of them. The only vehicle that is yet to see an update is the Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the carmaker’s longest-running products.

The New Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to get minor design updates, along with more tech and safety features. Maruti Suzuki recently made ESP a standard feature in the Swift, and the updated hatchback is expected to feature more airbags as well.

Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota has opened doors for both carmakers to co-develop and launch new products in India. One good example is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder. Both vehicles are based on the same platform and also share engines, gearboxes, and tech.

Now, with the launch of the new Innova Hycross, the same is expected to spawn a Maruti Suzuki version. The name has not been revealed yet, and when launched later this year, it will sit above the XL6 (Maruti could call it the XL9?) in the carmaker’s lineup. The new MPV will use the same hybrid engine from Toyota, as hybrid tech has become popular with Maruti Suzuki customers.