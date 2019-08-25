Four features of Maruti Suzuki XL6 that Toyota Innova doesn’t have

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Ertiga based XL6 in India. Its ex-showroom prices fall in-between the range of Rs 9.80 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh. Maruti is retailing this six-seater through its Nexa dealership outlets and projecting it as a premium extension to the Ertiga line-up. As of now, the XL6 does not face any direct competition, however, the same can be treated as a cheaper alternative to the Toyota Innova. Though the XL6 is a smaller vehicle in comparison to the Innova, it tends to offer substantial features and creature comforts which make it a value for money proposition in the price segment it falls in. Though these two MPVs are not direct competitors, here is a list of unique attributes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 that the Toyota Innova doesn't offer.

Android Auto and Apple Car Play

The 7-inch touchscreen system in the Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with smartphone connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Though the Toyota Innova offers a touchscreen infotainment system which offers connectivity through Bluetooth, it misses out on the aforementioned connectivity features.

Mild-Hybrid System

The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a mild-hybrid system. It offers brake energy regeneration, torque assist as well as auto-engine turn-off system. Though Suzuki's SHVS is not as effective as a full-fledged hybrid system, it still manages to provide enhanced fuel economy.

Connected Car Features

All the Maruti Suzuki cars which retail through its Nexa dealerships are available with the 'Suzuki Connect' feature. This is a connected car system which works with the help of a SIM card installed on the vehicle. Linked through a smartphone app, it provides real-time onboard diagnostics of the vehicle related to engine and battery health among others. In addition to this, it ensures vehicle safety by providing real-time tracking along with geo-fencing.

BS-6 Compliant Engine

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with the same 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine which is available on the Ertiga and is BS-6 compliant. It is capable of churning out 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox in addition to a 4-speed torque converter automatic available on select variants.