Formula One cars to run on low profile tyres from 2021, here’s why

Formula One has recently published a tender that suggests that the sport will make a switch to lower-profile tyres from the year 2021. Not only this, there are some other rules that will also change. Tyre blankets that are used to raise temperatures for better grip and performance before the cars leave the pits will also be banned. There have been attempts in the past to get rid of the warmers but these failed due to safety concerns but the aim is for the new specification tyres to overcome that problem. The tender states that tyres should provide safe performance when leaving the pits cold.

The document for a sole provider from 2020-2023 envisages a switch from the current 13 inch wheel rims to 18 inch ones in 2021 with narrower front tyres. Pirelli are the current sole supplier and any company seeking to replace them faces the added cost of having to design one type for 2020 and then a new one for the following three years. FIA has stated that the improvement of the show is the main priority and the process should start with the final year of the current tyre sizes.

Three compounds will be there at each race namely simplified hard, medium and soft. As far as the tyre wear is concerned, the FIA says that it is considered desirable both for its race strategies. Also, this is to ensure that the tyres are not to run on excessive wear. Talking of the most important aspect i.e. performance, the FIA adds that as far as absolute lap time is concerned, the performance of tyres fitted to 18" should be as good as the 2019 tyres at the operating temperature. The tyre suppliers can submit their bid till 31st August. Decisions on the technical and safety compliance will be finalised in the next month, on 14th September.