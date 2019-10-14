Formula E is the future of motorsports! Five reasons why

With the advent of high-speed internet, today’s audience is seeking thrill in every form of entertainment, sports is an obvious suspect. Narrowing it down further to Motorsports, there is the thrill of fast pace, thrill to watch something unique and the thrill to make you feel good! While there are multiple entertainment options available on the internet and television, Formula E is one such motorsport league, which is bound to provide that thrill element throughout the championship. The constant development in Formula E defines the future of Motorsport. The rapid advancement in technology has led to a new way of thinking about electric cars.

Below are some fun facts about Formula E that will make you follow it, as soon as you finish reading this article. Do look out for hidden trivia about the only Indian team in Formula E - Mahindra Racing.

‘E’ is the Future- be it cars to take you places or cars to make your heart race!

Formula E is more than just a racing series – it’s the future of electric mobility. It’s the first – and currently only – FIA-backed international racing series whose cars run solely on battery-electric power. Electric-powered cars are where the automotive industry is heading which makes Formula E, as the testbed for EV technology, the most future proof championship racing today.

Making clean energy real – Formula E is conceptualised on the foundation of climate change and sustainability. While emissions from gasoline-powered cars have been polluting cities across the world, racing in urban centres brings the purpose of sustainability and thrill of racing, closer to its audience than ever before.

This should pave the way for wider adoption of EVs which will mean cleaner air, greener cities, and a significantly smaller carbon footprint. The evolving EV technology is changing perception associated with it, to a point where range, infrastructure, and performance are no longer limiting factors.

Easily accessible – Formula E races follow a strict 45-minute time limit with no pit stops, which makes for shorter, more exciting races. For those who are still glued to their TV sets can catch the action in the good old manner while those away can effortlessly view the cars and drivers go head to head Live on the race track on Formula E’s official FB page.

Electric cars, racing at fast speeds - with almost double the energy storage capacity, the Gen2 Formula E car enables the teams and drivers to complete a full race at higher speeds, without a mid-race car swap. The Gen2 car has proven the advancements in battery and electric motor technology achieved which will be all set to make its way into the electric road vehicles.

Mahindra Racing’s M6Electro is a Gen 2 car that will be seen on the tracks in the upcoming season. With 250kW of power, the Gen2 car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.8-seconds and goes on to a top speed of 280 km/h. Mahindra Racing driver Pascal Wehrlein's dramatic lap to qualify second in Super Pole in the previous season at Santiago E-Prix is one such example of the car’s performance. It was a remarkable speedy drive for Pascal to take home his first Formula E podium.

Mahindra Racing set for Formula E Season 6: Announces driver lineup, M6Electro & powertrain partnership with ZF

Fan Engagement – No fun without the Fan - Formula E is an inclusive sport that keeps its fans at the centre. One of Formula E’s most talked-about attempts to appeal to motorsport enthusiasts is FanBoost. This is where fans can vote via social media for their favorite driver and the three winner drivers get an extra 100 kJ of energy during that particular race.

Basis its key pillars – Thrill-Tech-Design, Mahindra Racing’s #DrivenByDesign contest is yet another initiative, which is aimed at making its fans an even more integral part of the Racing family. Through #DrivenByDesign, fans of the team can test their innovation and design skills on key elements that include the race car livery, race suit, and also the helmet.

Author: Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or its employees.