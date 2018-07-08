Formula 1 British Grand Prix: Ferrari hunts down Mercedes-AMG to take double podium

2018 British Grand Prix was certainly one the best races of the 2018 Formula1 season and saw Sebastian Vettel winning the race after starting from second in the grid. The race had perfect drama right from the first lap when Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton collided with each other that saw the later losing 18 places after starting first on the grid. The Mercedes driver raced all the way up to take the second spot on the podium followed by Kimi Raikkonen at third place. At the end of the race, Vettel leads the driver's championship by 8 points behind Hamilton.

The latter half of the race also saw safety car coming in twice that allowed both the Ferrari drivers to move on softer tyres and this tactic helped Ferrari to outplay the Mercedes. Bottas who finished fourth in the race failed to keep the pace and in the 49th lap, Kimi overtook the Finnish driver to secure points for Ferrari. The race saw two crashes which lead to 4 cars dropping out of the race. Renault's Sainz tried to get around Grosjean around the outside of Copse but around the mid-corner, he turned in and both the cars drifted into the gravel. Thankfully both the drivers were safe but this required the safety car to be on which made the race more exciting.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth, with his teammate Max Verstappen retiring due to a possible defect in the car's gearbox. in the final laps of the race. Force India's Vijay Mallya was also present at the Silverstone and saw both the driver's finishing at 7th (Ocon) and 11th (Perez) spot respectively.

DRIVER STANDINGS Vettel now has an eight-point cushion over Hamilton ????#BritishGP ???????? #F1 pic.twitter.com/weeLhyauAy — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2018

Sebastian Vettel now leads the drivers' championship with 171 points behind Lewis Hamilton at 163 points. As rightly pointed out on the team radio by Mercedes to Lewis Hamilton by saying "well raced, we live to race better." Ferrari now has 20 points more than Mercedes in constructor's championship with 287 points.