Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2018: Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari wins a thriller

The start at the Belgian Grand Prix was a repeat of 2012 start and saw a huge crash between 3 cars with Nico Hulkenberg wheels locking up after the race start created a huge chaos at the start and unfortunately ended the race for Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc and Hulkenberg himself crashing out of the race. The accident at the start saw safety car coming out very soon in the first lap but not before Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari overtook Lewis Hamilton and remained that way till the end of the race.

Sebastian Vettel held on to his nerves till the end finishing first in Belgium ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes and Max Verstappen's Red Bull finishing the podium. Interesting, this was also the first podium in 12 years for Ferrari at the SPA race track. The incident at the start also saw Kimi Räikkönen damaging his Ferrari and eventually retired along with Daniel Riccardo whose car suffered a wing damage during the crash. It was a race to remember for Racing Point Force India who has got new owners and started with zero points in the constructor's championship finishing 5th and sixth place respectively and gaining 18 points.

After leading the race, Vettel did not give any advantage to Mercedes to get pass through him. Mercedes was the first go into pits and soon saw Vettel's Ferrari going into and before Lewis could pass though Max, Vettel was back with his lead of 3 seconds. At the 2018 Belgian GP Ferrari was the faster car on the SPA track. This win was Vettel's 52nd career victory, 4th best overall in Formula 1 records and 107th podium finish. This win reduced Hamilton's lead by seven points reducing the lead by just 17 points.

The next race is in Italy at Ferrar's home turf and the prancing horse will be racing all guns to extend its lead in both drivers' and constructor's championship.