Formula 1 2018 Results: Heartbreak for Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton wins in Hockenheimring

They say luck favours the brave and that set the tone for Lewis Hamilton to win the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring track. Even the rain gods supported the German driver who won the race after starting from 14th place ahead of Valtteri Bottas finishing second. While Mercedes celebrated its win at its home turf, Ferrar's Sebastian Vettel showcased some major disappointment as soon as he suffered the crash about 14 laps before the race ended. Vettel and Ferrari were leading the charge and set a perfect tone for a podium finish until rains decided to play a spoilsport for Ferrari especially Sebastian Vettel.

Brilliant strategy from Mercedes ensured they ended on the top of constructors table leading with eight points. Ferrari's Kimi finished third in the podium, which made it not all bad for the Italian racing team who got a new Chairman over the weekend. Max Verstappen ensured Red Bull finished fourth as its strategy to switch to intermediate tyres failed and Nico Hulkenberg also racing at home finished an impressive fifth making the best finish for Renault.

???? RACE CLASSIFICATION (Chequered flag) ???? Hamilton weathers the storm to take win number four of 2018!#GermanGP ???????? #F1 pic.twitter.com/48pO4PnPw1 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2018

Romain Grosjean in his Hass finished sixth beating Force India's Perez and Econ who scored 10 points (combined) for Force India. The other but news this weekend was both Hamilton and Bottas renews its contract for 2019 Formula 1 season with Mercedes. It was a race to forget for Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Riccardo Daniel Ricciardo whose Red Bull lost power in the middle of the race after having changed multiple power unit elements on his car. He started at the back of the grid on the set of medium tyres and suffered is 4th DNF in 11 races this season.

This was the best ever finish for Lewis Hamilton who had never previously win from outside the top six at the start and is also the first time Silver Arrows registered its first-ever one-two finish on the home soil. Lewis Hamilton also equals Michael Schumacher’s record of four German GP wins.