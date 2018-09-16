Formula 1 2018: Lewis Hamilton wins Singapore Grand Prix in style

It was indeed a walk in the park for Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton as he finished first at the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix night race that saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen driving superbly to finish second and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel losing out on reducing the gap in the championship points by finishing third. The race at the Marina Bay Circuit saw Race Point Force India's Esteban Ocon colliding with team-mate Sergio Perez as soon as on the first lap to bring out the safety car.

From the very first lap, Lewis Hamilton had a clean start and so did Sebastian Vettel but the latter was not quick enough and Max Verstappen held the second place until turn 7. The drama, however, was among the two Force India cars that saw Perez shoving his teammate Ocon who was driving through the outside into the wall. Perez was later heard saying "sorry guys there was no room. I basically didn't even see him," says Perez. Valtteri Bottas in his Mercedes finished fourth ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finishing the top-five.

This was for the third time in a row that Singapore maintained the track record of deploying the safety car in the very first lap. The race saw Hamilton securing his 69th career win and gaining 25 points to Vettel's 15 points. Over the race weekend, Red Bull's engine did misfire and drivers' complained of false neutral in their respective gearboxes at the start of the race but did go through its second place through the qualifying and the race.

It was also a good race for McLaren as Alonso finished seventh from the 11th start ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc who has just been confirmed as the new Ferrari driver for the next season saw another impressive performance in Singapore. Lewis Hamilton now leads the championship by a huge margin of 40 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel and with just six races to go, it looks like it will be Hamilton going up to get another championship under his name. Mercedes-AMG leads the constructor's championship at 415 points and Ferrari is at 390 points.