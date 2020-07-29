Former Force India F1 driver crashes super rare McLaren Senna worth over Rs 16 crore

A McLaren Senna LM was reportedly owned by former Formula 1 driver Arian Sutil was involved in a crash earlier this week. The incident is said to have taken place in Monaco and images suggest that the Orange limited edition super rare model that the $2.2 million hypercar has been totally written off.

One would assume that F1 drivers are some of the best breed of humans behind the wheel of an automobile. But no one can predict or take any variables for granted as road accidents can happen to anyone, whether they are careful or not. It has been reported that a McLaren Senna LM was crashed in Monaco and behind the wheel of the super rare limited edition hypercar was none other than former Formula 1 driver, Adrian Sutil. The McLaren Senna itself is a highly rare car. The Senna LM, on the other hand, is even more exclusive with only 24 examples ever made worldwide. Now, of course, it is apparent that probably only 23 examples remain on the roads.

Images of the crashed car went viral on the internet showing the Senna LM in the brands signature racing colour of Papaya Orange with the front end completely destroyed and the front windscreen was broken after hitting a pole. The incident is said to have taken place during the day in the hill roads above Monaco. Sutil is said to have been one of the six owners of the Senna LM who had equipped the Senna LM in the signature Papaya Orange colour. Images also reveal the former F1 driver, Sutil sitting beside his beloved, now destroyed Senna LM. However, Sutil has not confirmed his involvement in the incident, however, it is reported that he walked away unharmed from the accident. Images also show that there was a second car involved in the incident. A red Peugeot with a deployed passenger airbag and a crashed front end can also be seen with the Senna with Sutil in the background. The root cause of the incident has not been reported as yet.

Adrian Sutil made his Formula 1 debut in 2007 with Spyker. The following year, the team changed hands and was renamed Force India. He raced with Force India till 2011, and then returned in 2013 after a year’s gap before moving to Sauber in 2014. He was the reserve driver for Williams in 2015 following which he exited from the sport. His career-best performance came with his stint with Force India at the 2009 Italian Grand Prix where the German driver qualified second putting Force India on the front row often grid alongside Lewis Hamilton. Sutil finished the race fourth, his career-best, and also claimed the fastest lap of the race.

