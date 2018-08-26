Forget Flying Cars! You could have this street legal Jet Limo instead!

Flying cars are something of a fad in 2018, apparently, everyone, from Boeing to mobile phone maker Apple is making apparently in advanced stages of making them but we are yet to see anything past a prototype really. Their very existence is questionable to be quite frank. Like an Air Traffic nightmare for ATFs around the globes. In the melee of flying cars, one Illinois-based auto shop by the name of Jet-Setter Inc has just turned the concept upside down. What you see plastered on this webpage is what we can only assume is the world's first and only existing road-legal Jet on wheels.

The mental auto build was first showcased at the Dallas at KnowledgeFest, a mobile electronics convention this years and took 12 years to build. It must have been a Herculean task, but the team are very proud of their project. They should be they have the world’s first completely street-legal Learjet. It's no show pony either, the inside of the Lear jet conversion is packed to the tee with ambient lights, high fidelity speaker and LED Screen. Add to that enough seating for a fairly large party!

The driver gets an array of screens that will presumably help navigate the barge around in traffic. While a single side-door in the theme of the Lear Jet is for entry and exit of passenger and pilot, erm, driver alike. Finished in a beautiful metallic red, with lights and speakers on the jet-pods for effect. Although the Lear-Car is powered by a more conventional General Motors-sourced V8.

The Lear Jet is big too, spanning a total of 42 feet in length, that almost the length of three Toyota Fortuners nose to tail! And will likely tower above the traffic almost twelve feet tall. Even with a full aluminium fuselage, the Jet weighs in at 6 tonnes and requires special 28-inch rims to move around!