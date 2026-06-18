Fore Motors rolls out 2,00,000th Mercedes-Benz engine

Force Motors has hit a historic manufacturing milestone by rolling out its 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from its Chakan, Pune facility, solidifying a nearly three-decade-long Indo-German luxury automotive partnership.

Force Motors rolled out the 200,000th engine from its engine manufacturing facility in Pune, reaching a significant milestone in its partnership with Mercedes-Benz. A Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 has received this special 200,000th unit, a 6-cylinder M256 engine manufactured by Force Motors.

Force Motors and Mercedes-Benz’s engine manufacturing partnership started in 1997. The partnership includes the manufacturing of engines and axles for all Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs produced in India. Mercedes-Benz assigned Force Motors the responsibility of producing and testing engines for all cars and SUVs manufactured in India. Every Mercedes-Benz car and SUV made in India is powered by an engine produced at Force Motors’ facility.

Prasan Firodia, managing director, Force Motors, said the Force Motors Chakan facility was purpose-built to meet Mercedes-Benz’s exacting global standards, and every engine that has rolled out reflects Force Motors’ commitment to engineering excellence and manufacturing precision, Firodia said.

As Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its presence in India, Force Motors would support its growth through best-in-class manufacturing, operational excellence and by contributing to the production of automotive components in India, he said. The Force Motors–Mercedes-Benz relationship stands as one of the most significant examples of Indo-German industrial collaboration.



Firodia and members of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG rolled out the engine. Joerg Burzer, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and CTO, development and procurement, Michael Schiebe, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, production, quality and supply chain management, Mathias Geisen, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG,. sales and customer experience along with Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, were present at the plant for the roll out.