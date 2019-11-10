Ford’s 2 Smart to Miss offer gets you the lowest EMIs, assured gifts as well as cash discounts

Ford India, like other manufacturers has been giving out discounts. However, some manufacturers have stopped the discounts, Ford still has an offer for prospective customers. The Ford 2 Smart to Miss offer started in October but has now been continued for this month too. In this offer, the Ford Freestyle, Aspire and Ecosport models receive benefits. These include low EMIs, flat rate of 7.99 per cent interest, exchange bonus as well as cash discounts. Customers are also promised an assured gift and a chance to participate in a lucky draw.

For customers aspiring to own the Aspire sedan, the offer is a total benefit of Rs 30,000. This includes Rs 15,000 cash and the rest as exchange bonus. This also applies to the Freestyle. A customer wishing to buy the Ecosport though doesn't get this offer. Prices of the Ford Freestyle start from Rs 5.81 lakh, the Aspire from Rs 5.88 lakh and the Ecosport from Rs 7.81 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ford India recently entered in to a joint venture with Mahindra. While Ford vehicles will be sold from the company's outlets and Mahindra's from their's, the former will cease to exist in India as a separate entity. This joint venture will allow Ford to run more profitably in India while Mahindra will stand to gain from Ford's global reach. There will be new vehicles developed on a common platform, thereby enabling a better business prospect. The first vehicle will be out in 2021 and could be a mid-size Ford SUV. It is being said that the Aspire will have an electric powertrain from Mahindra too. Ford India has also got its 90 minute express service back in place. This though, at the moment, is being practised only at select dealerships across India. To put it into perspective, Ford India has doing the quick service from quite sometime. It is expected that the Blue Oval will make a formal announcement about this in the near future.