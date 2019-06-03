Ford V Ferrari movie trailer out: Nothing short of Epic!

If you are even remotely familiar with motorsports, you would know that there have been many rivalries over the years. In F1 we had Senna vs Prost which was highlighted in the 2010 documentary titled ‘Senna’. Then there was epic Ron Howard feature film called Rush which was released in 2013 that accurately depicted the rivalry between the two late drivers – Niki Lauda and James Hunt.

However, the 24 Hours of LeMans endurance race in France has had its share of epic rivalries itself. And most notably the rivalry of inflated egos between the Italians from Maranello – Ferrari and the American giants – Ford. While the story has been told countless times in many documentaries, which are evidently there on your Netflix and Amazon Prime for you to binge on, the 20th Century Fox feature film seems to be something that needed to be done.

The first trailer for the film has just been released by the production house and features an all-star cast that at first glance of the clip shows nothing short of amazing. The cast includes Christian Bale who plays as Ken Miles and from the trailer already looks like casting perfection. Carol Shelby is played very appropriately by Matt Damon. In addition, the rest of the confirmed cast includes Jon Bernthal playing Lee Iacocca, who was the president of the Ford Motor Company at the time. The Ford Mustang and Pinto were his makings. Henry Ford II is played by Tracy Letts, Rimo Girone plays Enzo Ferrari, Benjamin Rigby plays Bruce McLaren and Alex Gurney will play his father and American racing legend Dan Gurney in the movie.

While the story is known to most people, the cinematic storytelling will take it to another level as it comes from the same man who made the world cry with the Marvel Comics movie – Logan in 2017 and the 2005 Jonny Cash biopic titled “Walk the Line”. Yes, the movie has been directed by none other than James Mangold which is a form of assurance that we will be in for nothing short of an epic ride and he tries to tell one of the most epic tales of racing rivalries from his perspective. It’s really annoying that we have to wait till November when it is scheduled to release in order to actually see it.

Till then, let's just enjoy the trailer: