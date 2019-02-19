Ford to launch Figo Facelift next month: Here’s what to expect!

After the new MY19 Ford Endeavour on 22nd this month, the company is all set for the new MY19 Figo hatchback's launch in March this year. The car is long overdue for a proper facelift since its introduction years back, but finally, it's getting a well-deserved update as the new MY19 model. The new car will host a slew of upgrades in the form of new mechanical, feature and design changes. From redesigned looks to the revamped cabin space, the car will be fairly updated from inside out, but the major changes will be reserved for the mechanicals as hatchback will now run on the new Dragon family engine, and will also be offered in the CNG option.

The new car has already been launched in the international market where it is sold as 'Ka'. And the Indian version model it will fetch similar updates as seen in the ka and the new Ford Freestyle. In terms of exteriors, the car will now have a newly design honeycomb grille. It will also get new bumpers at both the ends, featuring fresh fog lamp design borrowed straight from its cousin Freestyle. Also, the company might update the lights at both ends along with new alloy wheels. The cabin space will now pack a new 6.5-inch floating touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment system which was earlier also seen in the EcoSPort, Aspire and Freestyle. Apart from these minor bits, the major upgrades will be reserved for under the hood update as it will get the new Dragon family 1.2-litre petrol engine which is also shared with the Freestyle and the EcoSport. Apart from this, it will fetch the same 1.5-litre TDCi engine as earlier seen. Both the engines will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as a standard option. Apart from this, the car will now be available in the CNG form, like the Aspire CNG that went on sale recently at Rs 6.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

When launched, the car can be seen at a similar price tag as the current model which retails at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the like of other hatchbacks such as Hyundai Grand i10 and the famous Maruti Suzuki Swift.