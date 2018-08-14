Ford Territory, a potent threat to Hyundai Creta’s dominance in India and why Ford should launch it

Ford Territory, a brand new SUV, has been officially introduced in China. The new mid-size SUV will be positioned above the Ford EcoSport and would fall in a segment above, rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta. A lot of Ford Territory's bodywork and design comes from a cross-badging job with JMC (Jiangling Motors Corporation) - Ford's partner in China. The SUV is mostly an original JMC, except for the front end that has been tweaked to differentiate and add Ford flavour. The Ford Territory will go on sale in China early 2019.

The new SUV gets sleek LED headlamps, C-shaped DRLs (daytime running lights) and a blingy honeycomb grille up front. The flared wheel-arches and roof rails add to its SUV appeal. Ford Territory also borrows some features from the Ford EcoSport.

Ford Territory cabin

Ford Territory rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the new SUV has Ford’s infotainment system with intuitive Mandarin voice-command function, Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance technologies, along with adaptive cruise control and FordPass Connect with an embedded modem.

Also read: Ford delivers one-millionth car in India: Most successful Ford cars yet and upcoming models including new Aspire, Figo

Ford offers the Territory with a 1.5-litre petrol engine for the Chinese market. It develops 161 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and is paired with a 6-speed AMT. A mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid version are expected to be offered as well.

Watch Ford EcoSport S video review below:

In India, Hyundai Creta has been quite a success story, especially with the ever large popularity of SUVs in the country. It has, in fact, been a bestseller in the mid-size SUV segment for long. And that may be reason enough for Ford to consider launching the Territory in India. Ford in truth started the compact SUV trend in the country with the EcoSport, which drew immense popularity here, and hence a new mid-size SUV should receive a warm welcome in India.