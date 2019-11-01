Ford previews SYNC4 in-car infotainment system: Wireless support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

Ford has previewed the latest generation of SYNC, its in-car infotainment system. SYNC4 will be offering a number of different upgrades over the SYNC3, mainly in the field of connectivity and functionality. It will be available on varied screen sizes, from 5-inch right up to 15.5-inch. On screens having sizes up-to 12-inches, the SYNC4 will offer the option of multiple windows, splitting the screen so that the driver can access multiple apps at once. On larger screens, dash cards will be offered in order to increase the ease of use. Ford will start offering the SYNC4 system on select models starting 2020.

“No matter what size screen Ford customers choose, they will be getting an experience tailor-made for their vehicle,” said Gary Jablonski, chief engineer for SYNC technology, Ford Motor Company. “SYNC 4 puts these high-definition screens to work not only by offering even crisper displays but also by making driving easier with new multitasking capabilities.”

Ford models, which offer support for 'Ford Pass' i.e. they come with 4G LTE support, will be able to access cloud connectivity on the SYNC4 system. This will allow real-time updates for the navigation, in sync with traffic conditions and also factoring in construction activities. The interactive voice command assists further make things easier.

The SYNC4 will also offer wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Wireless connectivity options will be offered for SYNC AppLink apps as well as Ford+Alexa. Also, select vehicles will be offered with wireless charging support, completely negating the requirement of a cord.

The system will also come loaded with the vehicle's owner manual.

Not only does the Ford SYNC4 support multiple screen sizes, as can be seen from the images, it will also be available on multiple screen orientations. Premium vehicles from the brand, in the near future, are likely to get infotainment screens with a verticle orientation. Ford has also revealed that starting 2020, new models will be equipped with the facility of receiving OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.