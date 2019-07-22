 Ford pushing for a Pick-up truck emoji which you never knew you needed

After building trucks for over a century, Ford feels that the pick-up truck community has been ignored for far too long by the bureaucrats who are responsible for deciding animated visual icons for digital communication, better known as “Emojis”.

Ford feels that enough is enough, and something must be done for the truck loving community and after months of top-secret development and testing, Ford has presented the arbiter that determines worldwide text standards a proposal and the all-new pickup truck emoji has been short-listed as a candidate for inclusion in the next emoji update planned for early 2020.

Reports suggest that the number of emoji’s sent on average on a daily basis range in the figure of billions! They include nearly all forms of transportation like cars, scooters, motorcycles, bicycles, boats, spaceships, trains, ski lifts, and even formula 1 race cars among the 3,000+ approved icons available to emoji users. But surprisingly, nothing is available for the pick-up truck enthusiast, who cannot express their emotion towards their beloved utility vehicle. Therefore, Ford took it upon themselves to do something about it and to recently celebrate “World Emoji Day”(something I never knew existed) and debut the pick-up truck emoji.

On the highly serious matter, even Ford’s President of the automotive division, Joe Hinrichs said that “When customers started demanding a truck emoji, we knew we had to help make it happen. Given the popularity of Ford trucks globally, there’s no one better than Ford to help bring an all-new pick-up truck emoji to hard-working texters around the globe.”

In 2018, Ford submitted the proposal to Unicode Consortium – the organization that reviews and approves proposals for new emoji for the pick-up truck to be added to keyboard everywhere. And GREAT NEWS! The icon has been shortlisted to be included in the future update and should be available to customers by 2020.

Craig Metros, Ford North America design director said that the team has spent a lot of time digging through message boards, texting influencers and watching social media feeds to really understand the customers’ needs. He added that “People want a truck emoji that’s fresh, stylish, carries their ideas, and ‘tows’ the line on what a truck means. The end result is a modern icon that should give all truck fans a smiley face emoji.”

In a statement to the media, the Ford Motor Company said that if the pickup truck emoji is approved in early 2020, the design will be customized for all mobile platforms to meet the needs of customers – from skilled tradespeople to active families and emoji lovers alike.