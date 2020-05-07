Ford Puma ST hatch teased: Faster, sporty version’s unveil later this year

Ford has confirmed a hotter 'ST' badged version of the Puma is coming and it will be unveiled soon in 2020. The Ford Puma ST is likely to feature the same engine from the Fiesta ST

Upcoming Ford Puma ST teaser

The Ford Motor Company has confirmed that it has been working on a performance-oriented ST version of the Puma and it will be unveiled later this year. The manufacturer has released an image that teases the upcoming Ford Puma ST which will be sportier and faster than the normal crossover model. The Ford Puma ST is based on the same platform as the Fiesta hatchback and in Ford’s international model line-up, the Puma is positioned above the EcoSport.

While it had been speculated, and test mules of the model had been spotted during development at the Nurburgring in Germany, Ford has finally confirmed that the compact crossover will get a faster ST version soon.

The image released by Ford doesn’t reveal much about the sporty crossover model. However, it will see sufficient changes to set itself apart from the regular model. The alloy wheel designs on the Puma ST are similar to the ones found on the current Fiesta ST, however, the size of the wheels may be different when the Puma ST makes its debut later this year. Styling upgrade on the Puma ST would likely feature a set of new front and rear bumper with a more aggressive and sporty look. The rear bumper is also expected to feature twin-exhaust outlets.

Standard Ford Puma ST crossover model

Powertrain and drivetrain duties for the Puma ST are likely to be the 1.5-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder motor from the Festa ST as well. The engine in the Fiesta ST makes 200hp and 290Nm of torque. The Fiesta ST has a top speed of 232kmph and is rated to accelerate from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds. The Puma ST could sacrifice on them both as it would be taller and heavier than the hatchback. Although, we expect the Puma ST to still have an acceleration time under 7 seconds to reach 100kmph from a standstill.

The ride in the ST model would likely be sacrificed for performance. The suspension setup in the Puma ST would be firmer than normal. For stopping power, the Puma ST may feature larger rotors for the brakes. The Puma ST could also feature the option of driving modes, a limited-slip differential and launch control like the Fiesta ST.

The Puma ST is not expected to make it Indian shores anytime soon. However, Ford is currently developing a model around the same size to rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in collaboration with Mahindra. Both Ford and Mahindra will together develop more models in the future. A Ford-Mahindra collaboration Compact SUV model is expected to arrive soon which will be sold under both Ford and Mahindra brands.

