Ford patents a car with an autonomous electric motorcycle inside: Here’s what it plans to do with it

Believe it or not, but American automaker, Ford has just patented a car which is integrated with a deployable electric motorcycle. Something that you have seen in the Dark Knight (Batpod ejection) but it just got real and green. The same company had recently announced that its future vehicle development will focus on pick-ups, SUVs and Mustangs. The US Patent office approved this car integrated with the electric motorcycle and the company says is a multimodal transportation apparatus for passenger transportation. While the concept and the design currently only exists on paper, we expect it to make it to at least a concept version soon.

This multimodal passenger transportation apparatus combines a car with a combustion engine and an electric motorcycle. Limited availability of affordable parking spaces in urban areas leads to the development of this new integrated vehicle.

Source: Ford Global Technologies

Ford Global Technologies had filed to patent this technology in October 2017 and got the approval last week. Ford says that this transportation apparatus comprises a passenger car and an electric motorcycle is placed between driver and passenger seat in the direction of travel. A portion of the centre console serves to support the body part of the rider of the motorcycle in an operation state, wherein the motorcycle is detached from the passenger car. Ford also outlaid a number of alternative solutions including hanging a bicycle of a bike rack, motorcycle on the pick-up truck bed but then decided to get down to this.

In the approved patent application, Ford says that the “multimodal transportation apparatus, comprises a passenger car with a driver’s seat, a passenger seat, and a centre console.” On paper, The car also includes an electric autonomous motorcycle and a mechanism is in place to detach the bike from the passenger car. The motorcycle’s seat would also serve as the car’s centre console.

The motorcycle integrated into a car sounds very fancy. Interestingly, Ford's first quarter 2018 results mention its strategic framework for future cars. Autonomous technology and scaling a mobility platform were described in vague terms. The new patented technologies are something new we are seeing after a long time. The current race to the future of mobility is rushed towards autonomous, self-driving vehicles and electric mobility but this new multimodal passenger transportation apparatus designed by Ford looks different and certainly exciting.