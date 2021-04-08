Ford opens new dealerships in Delhi and Noida

The two new dealerships are part of Ford’s endeavour to reach more customers and provide a doorstep service for sales and service. They will offer Service Price Promise and Dial-A-Ford features as well.

By:April 8, 2021 4:36 PM
Ford opens new dealerships in Delhi and Noida

Ford India has announced the opening of two new dealerships in Delhi and Noida. With these two additions, Ford now has a total of 28 Sales and Service touchpoints in the NCR region. Adiv Ford has been planted in Delhi while Shree Pawan Ford is situated in Noida.  

“Introduction of these new facilities demonstrates Ford’s commitment towards delivering a differentiated and seamless brand and ownership experience to customers in the National Capital Region,” said Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.  

Adiv Ford is located at B-1/A-11, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi. The showroom is spread over 5000 square feet and the service area is 25000 square and has 10 mechanical and 14 body shop bays at the facility. The second touchpoint in NCR, Shree Pawan Ford is located at D-247/2, Sector-63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This showroom spans over 9108 square feet while the service area covers 55000 square feet and has 10 mechanical bays and 10 body shop bays.  

Ford’s current line-up in India includes Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour. All of these models will be on display in the new dealerships. Apart from this, the two dealerships will provide spare parts and service vehicles too. Ford witnessed a MoM growth in March 2021 and EcoSport was the largest selling model for the company in the month of March this year. It was followed by the company’s flagship product, Endeavour SUV.   

The two new dealerships will also offer features like Service Price Promise and Dial-A-Ford. The former enables customers to calculate their vehicle’s service cost even before sending it to the dealership. Dial-A-Ford on the other hand is a recent initiative by Ford India to reach customers and deliver services to them while maintaining high levels of safety and precautions. Using this initiative, customers can bring a Ford dealership to their doorstep by dialling the helpline 1800-419-3000. It will allow customers to connect with the Ford team and undertake booking, test drive or even doorstep delivery of the new vehicle. Regular updates about vehicle servicing as well as digital payment are also part of the new roadmap. 

