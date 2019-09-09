Ford, Nissan and Honda to skip Auto Expo 2020: Maruti, Volkswagen and Hyundai to be present

The Auto Expo 2020 is arriving sooner than we think it is. Only four more months left before the mecca of automotive grail in India will begin. The general excitement amongst the public is because of the show car and motorcycles, most of them from the new entrants in the market. In 2018, Kia stole all the limelight while it was Jeep another two years ago. However, these days, its more often than not the manufacturers who are present or not that makes all the difference. For the sake of you, our beloved readers, we did some snooping around and figured who is going to come to the expo and who isn't.

Manufacturers coming to the Auto Expo 2020

We will start with the good news, shall we? So, the crowd favourites like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are going to be present in full force. Maruti will have petrol Brezza and the low-cost Jimny concept on display. If Maruti is indeed going to bring in something more, we will let you know soon. In the meanwhile, Hyundai might have its MPV concept on display. There could also be the facelifted Verna as well as the Genesis brand. It is highly likely that Hyundai may have the Ioniq on display and launch it as well.

Kia Motors too will have the Carnival MPV as well as the Seltos SUV. Kia may also have a sub-4m SUV concept on display. This model will also have some level of hybridisation or electrification to boast. We've already spoken about MG Motors and how they will have the Hector 7-seater as well as the ZS EV on the stands.

Not only these manufacturers but Skoda too will have their upcoming SUV in concept form. Sales of the production version will start in late 2020. Tata Motors too will take part and have the Harrier 7-seater on sale as well as will also likely present the Nexon EV.

Manufacturers not coming to the Auto Expo 2020

We hate to break this news but then someone has to do it, no? So, Nissan has decided to skip the expo. Ford (they haven't been present since 2018) is giving the event a miss next year as well. Jeep too has decided to avoid the event. Mahindra refused to comment on their participation and its hard to believe they wouldn't be there. Every time, at the expo, Mahindra has wowed the audience. Honda, a source in the know-how, will not be taking part as well. Citroen (it is going to be your first outing to impress the Indian audience), we hear, is still in talks and is undecided at the moment.

Impressed with what we on this list here? Keep an eye on our website as we will be updating the list of two-wheeler makers who will or not participate in the 2020 Expo.