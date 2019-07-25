Ford Mustang55 Edition and new Mustang Ecoboost unveiled: Shelby-inspired design & adjustable exhaust note

Ford is celebrating the 55th anniversary of its most popular sports car, the Mustang this year. To mark the milestone for the world's best-selling sports car, Ford has unveiled a Special Edition Mustang55 5-litre V8 with distinctive exterior features like a redesigned bonnet and side-stripes, badging, and optional rear spoiler, alongside a high-specification interior.

In addition, the updated Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost has also been unveiled with styling upgrades inspired by Mustang Shelby models, and it features as standard Ford’s Active Valve Performance Exhaust that enables drivers to adjust the intensity of the Mustang’s exhaust note.

New Mustang colours introduced across the range include Twister Orange, Grabber Lime, Iconic Silver and Lucid Red. Also, FordPass Connect onboard modem technology turns Mustang into a mobile WiFi hotspot with connectivity for up to 10 devices.

“Mustang is one of an exclusive group of vehicles to achieve more than half a century of continuous production, and customers’ appetites for the world’s best-selling sports car show no sign of waning,” said Roelant de Waard, Ford’s European Marketing, Sales and Service vice president. “Our new Mustang55 is the essence of Mustang, combining exciting performance, bold design, and comfort-enhancing technologies like our FordPass Connect onboard modem and B&O Sound System.”

Mustang earlier this year celebrated 55 years since its introduction on April 17, 1964, and in 2018 was the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year. The new Ford Mustang55 5.0-litre V8 and Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost are available to order from August.

Mustang55 models equipped with Ford’s six-speed manual gearbox feature a unique moulded gear-shift knob, while 10-speed automatic models feature a unique alloy metal gear-shift knob.

Standard comfort and convenience technologies include heated and cooled front seats, Ford’s sophisticated SYNC 3 connectivity system now with DAB+ radio, a premium 12-speaker B&O Sound System, and FordPass Connect onboard modem for enhanced connectivity and functions including Remote Start* for automatic models, Remote Door Lock Unlock and Vehicle Locator.

Ford will also continue to produce special edition Mustang BULLITT models for customers in Europe for a second year. Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine enhanced to deliver 460PS and 529Nm of torque, Mustang Bullitt is offered in classic Dark Highland Green of Shadow Black. Unique features include 19-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels; red Brembo brake callipers; a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap; a bespoke black front grille; green stitching for the standard seats and optional Recaro sports seats; and a white cue ball gearshift knob.