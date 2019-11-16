Ford Mustang Mach-E leaked ahead of debut: Range, specs and other details!

Ford is going to unveil its first electric offering, the Mustang Mach-E SUV this weekend. Ahead of the official debut, images of what seems like the micro-site of this upcoming electric SUV have been shared on macheforum.com. These images reveal the exterior as well as the interior design of the Mach-E along with its variant line-up, prices and the driving range each variant is going to offer. The Mustang Mach-E will be available in a total of five different variants. These will be namely Select, Premium, California Rt. 1, GT, and First Edition.

The screengrabs of the website suggest that the prices for the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV will start from $43,895 for the Select trim and go all the way up to $60,500 for the range-topping First Edition trim. The driving range of the Mach-E on a single charge will vary from 337 km to 482 km, depending upon the variant chosen. There is AWD as well as RWD versions on offer as well. The leaked images also suggest that this electric SUV will be able to charge itself in a matter of 10 minutes and offer a range of 75 km.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with the traditional lines of the Mustang. It is aggressive to look from the front and boast of the 'pony' logo. The headlights as well as the tail-lights, take direct inspiration from the coupe. The side profile gets bold hunches while there is a sloping roofline, giving the electric SUV a slight coupe-like stance.

Inside, you see a minimalistic cabin layout. There is a large touchscreen infotainment system in the middle. There is also a small and sleek screen, the instrument cluster, sitting behind the steering wheel. The steering wheel itself comes with a few buttons. The Mach-E comes with a panoramic sunroof. The dashboard features an all-black colour scheme with silver highlights.

