Ford Mustang Mach-E breaks cover: Everything you need to know about this electric SUV!

The Ford Mustang electric SUV has finally been unveiled. Ford is going to launch the Mach-E in the United States sometime during the second half of 2020. This electric SUV has been introduced with two battery pack options. There is a standard version which will be offered with a 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the extended-range version comes with a 98.9 kWh battery pack. The Mach-E will be available in a total of five different variants. These are namely Select, Premium, First Edition, California Route 1 and GT Performance. The Select and Premium are available with rear-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive options. On the other hand, the First Edition and GT Performance comes with all-wheel drive as standard. While the California Route 1 is available with rear-wheel drive only.

The 75.7 kWh battery pack, with rear-wheel drive configuration, promises to deliver a range of 370 km. While, in all-wheel-drive configuration, the range drops to 338 km. Similarly, the 98.9 kWh battery pack, with rear-wheel drive configurations promises a range of 482 km on a single charge. However, the range drops to 434 km in all-wheel-drive configuration. The GT Performance version, with the extended range battery pack, in all-wheel-drive configuration, promises a range of 402 km.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E models with the standard battery pack, in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, will produce 255 hp of power along with 414 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, with the same battery pack, in all-wheel-drive configuration, with the power output remaining the same, the torque goes up to 565 Nm. The extended range version, in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, is capable of producing 282 hp of power along with 414 Nm of peak torque. In the all-wheel-drive configuration, the power output stands at 332 hp along with 565 Nm of peak torque. The GT Performance churns out 459 hp along with 829 Nm of peak torque.

Unlike the exteriors of the Mustang Mach-E, which take significant inspiration from the Mustang Coupe, the interiors portray a futuristic design. The dashboard has a minimalistic layout with a massive vertical touchscreen in the middle. There is a horizontal screen i.e. the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel as well. The steering wheel, which is a three-spoke assembly, gets physical buttons. The dashboard gets an all-black treatment with silver highlights. Prices of the Ford Mustang Mach-E falls in the range of $40,000 to the mid $60,000.