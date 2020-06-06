Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Ford has revealed that the Mustang Mach 1 will use a 5.0-litre V8 and also went on to tease performance upgrades that suggest a power output more than the Mustang Bullitt's 480 hp.

By:Published: June 6, 2020 3:32:56 PM
new 2021 ford mustang mach 1 track testingImage: Ford

Late last month, Ford Motor Company released three images of Mustang on the track wearing camouflage putting a rest to long-going rumors about the Ford Mustang Mach 1 making a comeback. The Blue Oval has also made some interesting promises as well, like a power output possibly more than the Bullitt. The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 has now been spied, apparently wearing more camo than before concealing the grille and front fascia which were exposed in the official images.

Ford Mustang Mach 1 will use a 5.0-litre V8 and the company has also been teasing performance upgrades that suggest a power output more than the Mustang Bullitt’s 480 hp. Options for the transmission have not been disclosed yet.

A little peep in reveals a roll cage and Sparco racing seats but these could be meant for the test mule. These seem rather extreme to make it to the production version even for a track-focused Mustang. And so the car spied recently by Automedia doesn’t seem to have these. It will have Brembo brakes with large callipers, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres wrapped around black wheels with a complex pattern of spokes.

2021 ford mustang mach 1 spiedImage courtesy: Motor1

Over at the rear, the Mustang Mach 1 flaunts a wing that’s fairly steep too. It gets two exhaust outlets exiting out of each side of the rear and the pipes do have a massive diameter.

Dave Pericak, director of Ford Icons, said in the company’s official announcement of the new model: “Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision, and collectability.”

Also read: Ford Mustang 56th anniversary: World’s best-selling sports car for fifth year

So far, Ford has only said the Mustang Mach 1 will arrive for the 2021 model year which should put it on sale sometime before the mid of next year. But now that the teasers have begun rolling out now, it could be heading for a full debut in the coming months.

