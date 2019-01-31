Ford Mustang Hybrid likely to debut in 2020: Good news is it’ll still have a powerful V8 engine

The electrics and hybrids are taking over the automotive world. The likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari announcing electric or hybrid models came as startling news to several motoring enthusiasts. And now, American muscles that are known for massive engines and stupendous power that sometimes is even too much for their own good are slipping into the electric revolution. Chevy is working on a hybrid Camaro and so is Ford on a Mustang Hybrid. A new patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark office gives some insight on what to expect from it.

A patent filed by Ford in 2017, according to an Autoguide report, was recently published to the US Patent and Trademark Office website. The patent sketch shows a V8 engine with hybrid components. Ford have not confirmed any details on this powertrain but here's what's being speculated.

Ford previously said the Mustang Hybrid would “deliver V8 power and even more low-end torque.” It was then interpreted that the Mustang Hybrid would deliver V8 levels of power and more low-end torque with a smaller engine. But Ford may have just said it through this statement that the hybrid Mustang will be powered by a V8.

The idea of a hybrid Ford Mustang will generate a wide-eyed response from many but then the automotive world is evolving. And if it has to, we're hopeful that the hybrid version of the Mustang will have the legendary 5.0-litre Coyote V8.

The patent application described as “twin motor drive system for hybrid vehicle” reads: “Methods and systems are provided for a hybrid electric vehicle including a front-wheel drive system and a rear-wheel drive system. In one example, the rear-wheel drive system includes an internal combustion engine configured to drive rear wheels of the vehicle, and the front wheel drive system includes a first electric motor and a second electric motor mounted directly to opposing sides of the engine. The first electric motor is coupled to a first reduction gearbox to drive a first front wheel of the vehicle, and the second electric motor is coupled to a second reduction gearbox to drive a second front wheel of the vehicle.”