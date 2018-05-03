Ford Mustang GT transformed into Roush JackHammer Mustang is a 710 hp supercharged monster

Ford is set to roll out the Mustang Shelby GT500 that will pack over 700 hp in 2019, but it seems there are those who just can not wait for a Dodge Hellcat challenger in the form of a Mustang. Roush Performance, an American firm that manufactures high-performance components for street and race applications, has unveiled a supercharged Ford Mustang that puts out 710 hp and 827 Nm of torque. Roush fitted their R2650 supercharger in the 2018 Roush JackHammer Mustang, that has been given several other upgrades as well. Based on Ford Mustang GT, the JackHammer Mustang gets Roush adjustable coil-over suspension, Continental ExtremeContact Sport tyres, special badging and standard gloss black wheels.

The 2018 Roush JackHammer Mustang has also been given cosmetic upgrades, including there is hockey stripe design on the sides, and buyers will also have an option of performance stripe over the bonnet and the roof as well.

The 2018 Roush JackHammer Mustang will be available in 11 colour options as well as leather seating and a quad-tip performance exhaust finished in black. The Roush upgrade is available on fastback Mustangs equipped with either the six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Also read: Chevrolet wishes Ford Mustang on its 54th anniversary in hilarious video: Spoiler – candles were blown out by the wrong car

JackHammer Mustang prices start at $14,765 above the cost of the Ford Mustang GT. It will also have a five-year, 96,000 km limited warranty on the powertrain. The upgrade is carried out at the delivering dealership within hours of purchase. However, the Roush JackHammer upgrade will only be limited to 200 cars.

The performance upgrades, topped with Roush instrument gauge cluster and more Roush bits and pieces, no one can mistake the JackHammer Mustang as a regular Ford Mustang GT. For your Mustang to be eligible for the JackHammer treatment, it needs to be a 2018 fastback Mustang GT equipped with the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine. But convertibles won't work.