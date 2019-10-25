Ford to unveil Mustang-inspired all-electric SUV on 18 November: Targeted range of 600 km!

It was in October last year when Ford dropped a teaser with a Mustang carrying the galloping horse logo in electric blue, leaving fans wondering if the world's most popular pony car was going to lose its iconic roar. While speculations suggest that a plug-in hybrid Ford Mustang is likely to debut in 2020, what we now know for sure is that Ford Motor Company is set to take the wraps off an all-new all-electric SUV based on the Mustang on 18th November.

Ford recently released the first design sketch of its all-new Mustang-inspired all-electric SUV with the announcement of its full reveal which will be live-streamed from a location in Los Angeles at 03:00 CET on 18th November.

The reveal of the all-new vehicle, which will have a targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 600 km (under WLTP regulations). Ford’s new all-electric vehicle will be on public display for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2019.

It is rather a bold decision by Ford to associate the Mustang with an electric SUV risking the reputation Mustang has earned over the years. In an interview with Automotive News, Darrel Behmer, the Mustang’s chief engineer had said that if Ford can capitalize on the respect of the Mustang's performance and design then it is indeed a good thing.

Ford is betting big with its all-electric lineup in European markets and expects its EV line-up to surpass sales of petrol and diesel models by 2022 in Europe, and expects to sell 1 million electric vehicles by then.

Also interestingly, aftermarket builders are also having a go at electrifying the Mustang. Earlier this year, we came across an aftermarket job carried out by Charge Cars UK. The donor 1960 Ford Mustang is powered by electric motors fed by a 64-kW-hour lithium-ion battery pack. Its all-wheel-drive powertrain with 1200 Nm allows it to do 0-100 km/h in four seconds.