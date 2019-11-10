Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV spotted: To unveil on 17 November

Mach E or perhaps something else that Ford might call it has been spotted while on test revealing much of what we're set to see on 17 November as it is unveiled officially. Talks about the electric Ford Mustang had been making the news for long now, but before an electric pony car is rolled out, Ford has decided to introduce an SUV based on the Mustang first. It's now been seen with a thin body wrap so a lot can be said about what the production model might look like.

It does have a Mustang appeal and obviously the electric vibe with closed grille and it has thin headlamps at the corners. The roofline is quite identical in a large crossover sort of way and it gets those familiar three-bar tail lamps as well.

Photo: Motor1

The logo on the nose, however, is covered so we can't say if it'll be a Blue Oval or a Mustang horse or something new. This will be Ford's first mass-production vehicle built as an all-electric from the ground up.

The reveal of the all-new vehicle, which will have a targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 600 km (under WLTP regulations). Ford’s new all-electric vehicle will be on public display for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2019.

It is rather a bold decision by Ford to associate the Mustang with an electric SUV risking the reputation Mustang has earned over the years. In an interview with Automotive News, Darrel Behmer, the Mustang’s chief engineer had said that if Ford can capitalize on the respect of the Mustang's performance and design then it is indeed a good thing.