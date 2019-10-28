Ford Mustang based electric SUV could look like this: CAD images leaked!

Ford is going to unveil its first mass-market electric vehicle, an SUV which is inspired by the Mustang, on November 17th this year. The American carmaker had recently teased an image depicting the silhouette of the side-profile of this upcoming product. Ahead of the official unveiling, an image, which looks like a CAD (Computer-Aided Design) image of this electric SUV has been shared on the Facebook page 'Allcarnews'. Though we cannot confirm the authenticity of this image, the vehicle in the image seems to be pretty close in terms of its design to the one seen on the official teaser released by Ford.

Ford hasn't revealed any concrete information in relation to this electric SUV. The carmaker had earlier decided to name it as the Mach 1 but dropped the plans after protests from Mustang fans. It is now rumoured that this new electric SUV from Ford is going to be called the Mach E. It is likely to be offered in a single motor with rear-wheel drive set-up as standard. However, there could be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, performance-oriented version on the cards as well. This new electric SUV from Ford is likely to offer a driving range in the ballpark of 480-500 km.

Going by the official teaser images released by Ford, and also taking into consideration this leaked CAD image, it seems that the electric SUV from Ford will have a raked roof-line towards the back giving this car a coupe-like appearance. The front, as well as the rear fascia, is where you see the maximum resemblance with the Mustang. The headlights, as well as the grille, are quite identical to the muscle car. The side profile gets muscular wheel arches and bold character lines. Similarly, the rear fascia also gets an aggressive stance.

Image Credits: allcarnews/Facebook